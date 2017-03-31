Raiders’ Derek Carr on his duty to aid motorist and a possible Michael Jackson homage

Don’t look for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to seek credit or even accept it when others want to celebrate his good deed. Even when it came to aiding a stranded motorist on the side of the road.
The former Fresno State standout, during the “Chalk Talk” event he and brother David held March 24 in Modesto, discussed why he stopped to help DJ and music producer Ron Reeser. Before fans could even show their respect for Carr’s good deed, he cut them off.
“Don’t cheer for that,” he admonished. “That’s how my parents raised me and how my brothers taught me” to help others out.
Reeser ran out of gas and pull off the road in Dublin. He was ready to walk to the nearest station when an SUV pulled up and a young man wearing a cap and basketball shorts got out.
Carr asked if Reeser was OK, then took Reeser to the gas station. It wasn’t until the ride back to his car that Reeser learned the identity of his Good Samaritan.
Among other topics covered by Carr:
▪ His contract extension with the Raiders – Carr said he is no hurry. In Phoenix for the NFL owners meetings, Oakland General Manager Reggie McKenzie said “more likely, the serious talks will happen after the draft.”
▪ His favorite Raider growing up – defensive Charles Woodson, who made nine Pro Bowls in an 18-year career with Oakland and Green Bay.
▪ What’s in store for fans when Carr scores his first rushing TD – Something from the Michael Jackson book of dance moves.
No clue if it will be the Moonwalk or something from “Thriller.”
Check out the video above for more of what Carr had to say to fans at the Modesto event.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
