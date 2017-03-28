Derek Carr a ‘full go’ for off-season workouts, Raiders GM says

While the Oakland Raiders made the big news Monday with NFL owners approving the team’s move to Las Vegas, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie had some rather large information to share about Derek Carr.
The Raiders’ young quarterback, who starred at Fresno State, will be a “full go” at off-season workouts, according to ESPN. That’s quite a thing, considering Carr broke his right leg Dec. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts. He underwent surgery three days later to repair the fractured fibula.
Oakland’s high hopes for the 2017 season lean heavily on the 25-year-old signalcaller. The team went 12-3 last season when Carr played, then fizzled after his injury and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
