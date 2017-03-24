Derek Carr plays big role in helping Raiders attract free agents

Derek Carr isn’t just a Good Samaritan and an ambassador for Valley Children’s Hospital. The self-described “Raider for life” also knows the art of the deal.
The Oakland quarterback and former Fresno State star has played a big role in the team signing key free agents this off-season.
Sometimes, it’s simply that players want to be on the field with the guy. For Jared Cook, a former Green Bay tight end who signed with the Raiders this month, Carr’s influence was much more direct.
“Yeah, (he and Carr) sat in on a meeting. We watched some film together,” Cook told Raiders.com. “Love the kid, man. He’s cool. He’s a real down-to-earth guy.”
It goes further than that. Carr was “blowing up” Cook’s phone and “in deep” with the Raiders’ recruiting process, according to NFL Media guy Ian Rappaport.
Then there’s free agent Cordarrelle Patterson, a former first-rounder and Minnesota Viking signed by the Raiders this month.
“I want to catch TD passes from this guy,” said Patterson, a wide receiver and kick returner. “The things he do, and the things I see on film ... it’s incredible.”
One more: Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, after jumping from Green Bay to Oakland, said of his new squad:”Lots of talent and obviously when you’re protecting a quarterback as good as Derek Carr, every lineman wants that opportunity.”
The former Bulldog apparently has a knack for winning the game.
