Want to give Derek or David Carr a high-five? Here’s your chance

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he’s looking forward to a meet-and-greet Friday evening in Modesto.
“It will be a cool thing for any kid out there or fans to high-five, hug and have some fun,” Derek Carr said. “It’s going to be fun. My brother and I love to give back with our time.”
Carr will be joined by his brother, former NFL quarterback David Carr, at DoubleTree by Hilton, attached to Modesto Centre Plaza, 1150 Ninth St. The ticket price for the Friday Chalk Talk that begins at 5 p.m. is $59.52. VIP tickets are sold out.
Older brother David, an analyst for NFL Network and a columnist last season for The Bee, will interview Derek. They will talk about the Raiders’ 12-4 season and Derek’s progress rehabilitating from a broken leg sustained against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24.
Fans are invited to a Q&A session and a raffle in which winners will join the Carrs onstage and receive a signed football.
More info can be found at www.picatic.com/DEREKCARRMODESTO.
The Fresno Bee is a sponsor of the event.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments