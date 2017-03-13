Derek Carr earns Raiders’ Commitment to Excellence Award

Oakand Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has added another collection to his trophy case.
The former Fresno State star was recognized by his teammates on Saturday with the 2016 Commitment to Excellence Award.
He is the first Raiders quarterback to win the team award since Rich Gannon in 2000.
Truly honored and thankful! Sorry I couldn't be there. Had an event planned before I even knew I won. I hope to see you next year!!! https://t.co/lEGrxqB6Fm— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 13, 2017
Congratulations to @derekcarrqb on winning the 2016 Commitment To Excellence Award.— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 13, 2017
Read: https://t.co/7LcwAoTE4W pic.twitter.com/LyUny6oTDt
Carr couldn’t be at the 15th Annual Commitment to Excellence dinner at the Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel because he had an event already planned. Past winners Daryle Lamonica of Fresno and Tim Brown took a photo, holding the glass trophy for Carr.
Last season, Carr guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2002. He didn’t play in the team’s playoff game, a loss to the Houston Texans, because he broke his right fibula in a Christmas Eve game against Indianapolis.
Carr is making a full recovery and should be ready for the Raiders’ offseason program that begins in late May.
In 2016, Carr completed 357 of 560 passes for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. He tied for third in balloting for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and won the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year honor.
