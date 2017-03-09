A quick glance at the seven newest San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers signed seven players on Thursday, the opening day of free agency in the NFL. Here is a quick look at each. Brian Hoyer, above, quarterback. 2016 stats: Hoyer played in six games for the Chicago Bears, starting five. He completed 134 of 200 passes for 1,445 yards, six touchdowns with no interceptions. His quarterback rating was 98.0.
Pierre Garcon, wide receiver. 2016 stats: Garcon played in 16 games for Washington, catching 79 passes for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns.
Marquise Goodwin (88), wide receiver. 2016 stats: Goodwin played in 15 games for the Buffalo Bills, catching 29 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns.
Logan Paulsen, tight end. 2016 stats: Paulsen played in 16 games for the Chicago Bears, catching three passes for 15 yards.
Virgil Green, left, tight end. 2016 stats: Green played in 12 games for the Denver Broncos, catching 22 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown.
Robbie Gould (5), kicker. 2016 stats: Gould played in 10 games for the New York Giants. He was 10 for 10 on field goals with a long of 47. He made 20 of 23 extra points.
Kyle Juszczyk, fullback. 2016 stats: Juszczyk caught 37 passes for 266 yards and rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown on five carries for the Baltimore Ravens.
