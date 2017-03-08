Oakland Raiders’ uncertain future is ‘harder for our fans,’ QB Derek Carr says

With a possible move by the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas very much on the table, quarterback Derek Carr said the uncertainty is tougher on Raider fans than on the players.
The former Fresno State star, in an interview with ESPN, also admitted he’s “a California guy. It would be cool to stay here.”
Multiple reports said Tuesday the NFL might vote this month on approving a move by the Raiders’ to Nevada. The team has two years left on its lease at the Coliseum in Oakland and likely would remain there until the lease runs out.
In the ESPN interview, Carr, wearing a Fresno State beanie, said the team’s uncertain future is “harder for our fans.”
“For us our players, we’re going to show up and work our tails off,” Carr told Hannah Storm on SportsCenter. “Our fans … they have to think about those things. They are the ones that come out and support us.”
Last season, Carr guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2002. He didn’t play in the team’s playoff game, a loss to the Houston Texans, because he broke his right fibula in a Christmas Eve game against Indianapolis.
“The city of Oakland, since I got here, has been like my second family,” said Carr, who played high school football in Bakersfield. “They’ve taken me in and had my back through the hard times. They’ve celebrated with me during the good times. And so I love Oakland.
“It will be cool either way. ... But if we move on, I’m going to make the most of it and our team will do the same.”
