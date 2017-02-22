Don’t look, coach! Raiders’ Osemele takes a wild leap in New Zealand

Kelechi Osemele. Oakland Raider. Offensive guard. Thrill seeker.
While vacationing in Australia and New Zealand, 6-foot-5, 330-pound All-Pro thought it would be cool to jump off what he described as the “world's highest swing.”
Mind you, he’s one of the four linemen who protects quarterback Derek Carr. Every ounce of his 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame is a precious commodity.
Here’s Osemele pumping himself up.
Well that escalated quickly! #RaiderNation in New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/UUbhFfkKPx— Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) February 20, 2017
Then here is Osemele doing a back-flip like it’s no big deal.
Ever seen a guy my size do a back flip off a cliff? Well there ya go pic.twitter.com/ZISIQk5g0p— Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) February 20, 2017
Here is the category-4 rapids Osemele enjoyed. Talk about taking it all in.
It got real out there!!! Category 4 Rapids #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/YNe0mJYbZs— Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) February 20, 2017
What did Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio think of all this?
Anxiety level went up a bit thinking of my BIG pro bowl LG on the rapids!!#ReturnToWork https://t.co/8IV0P8PoLy— Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) February 20, 2017
All the big guy is doing is enjoying the offseason before he gets back to work when the offseason workout program begins in April.
