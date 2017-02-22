Football

Don’t look, coach! Raiders’ Osemele takes a wild leap in New Zealand

By Anthony Galaviz

Kelechi Osemele. Oakland Raider. Offensive guard. Thrill seeker.

While vacationing in Australia and New Zealand, 6-foot-5, 330-pound All-Pro thought it would be cool to jump off what he described as the “world's highest swing.”

Mind you, he’s one of the four linemen who protects quarterback Derek Carr. Every ounce of his 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame is a precious commodity.

Here’s Osemele pumping himself up.

Then here is Osemele doing a back-flip like it’s no big deal.

Here is the category-4 rapids Osemele enjoyed. Talk about taking it all in.

What did Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio think of all this?

All the big guy is doing is enjoying the offseason before he gets back to work when the offseason workout program begins in April.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

