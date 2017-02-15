Football

February 15, 2017 10:57 AM

Patriots QB Tom Brady sees career stretching into mid-40s

By Anthony Galaviz

How much longer can New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play?

For most NFL QBs, it’d be a reasonable to suspect the end’s in sight since the San Mateo native will turn 40 (Aug. 3) before the 2017 season begins.

Nineteen men have played the position into their 40s in the league but there seems no doubt Brady will be the 20th and that he has designs on a few more seasons beyond that.

“I’d like to play until my mid-40s,” Brady told The MMQB’s Peter King. “Then I’ll make a decision. If I’m still feeling like I’m feeling today, who knows? Now, those things can always change. You do need long-term goals too. I know next year is not going to be my last year.”

Brady led the Patriots to a come-from-behind 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

Targets on the horizon include a sixth Super Bowl, with the Patriots trademarking the phrase “Blitz for Six” two days after their win.

