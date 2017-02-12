Mike Preston: Has fan excitement dipped for the Ravens?

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines