Ex-Fresno State standout Ben Jacobs agrees to extension with NFL’s Panthers

Former Fresno State standout Ben Jacobs is not hitting the free-agent market.
The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday reached agreement on a two-year contract extension with the backup linebacker, who would’ve been a restricted free agent had he not signed.
Terms were not disclosed.
Jacobs, 28, was released by the NFL team following reaching an injury settlement on Sept. 4 after he hurt his left quadriceps. The Panthers re-signed Jacobs in December for the final four games of the season.
When I got that call, I wanted to take full advantage.
Ben Jacobs
“I spent 13 weeks at home watching games on the couch and not knowing if I’d ever get the chance to play again,” Jacobs said on the team’s website. “So when I got that call, I wanted to take full advantage. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to stay with this organization because I love this place. I love these guys and this coaching staff. It feels like home to me.”
Jacobs might be best known in Carolina for yelling out lyrics from songs by the band Creed to unsuspecting teammates during the team’s Super Bowl run a year ago.
“The key is you’ve got to make really deep, direct eye contact,” Ben Jacobs told the Charlotte Observer last January before the Panthers played the Broncos in the Super Bowl. “So if you Creedbomb someone you’ve got to look them directly in the eye.”
Jacobs entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2011. He later signed as a free agent with Carolina in early 2014. He played in every game in 2014 and 2015, mostly on special teams. He had nine special teams tackles in 2014 and eight in 2015.
“It’s a constant reminder that you have to keep performing,” Jacobs told The Bee in 2015.
Jacobs played at Fresno State from 2007-2010 and ranks third in program history with 387 career tackles.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments