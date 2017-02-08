Raiders QB Derek Carr zooms up a list of best NFL players

Derek Carr’s star is clearly on the rise. The third-year Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star ranks 50th in Pro Football Focus’ top 101 NFL players from the 2016 season.
He was 92nd on the website’s list after the 2015 season.
“Derek Carr took another step forward in the development of his career in 2016, and had a very real MVP case for much of the season,” the site said.
The site said Carr’s best performance of the season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, when he completed 24 of 38 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown. But the key stat for Carr’s 50th position is he threw 25 touchdowns and three interceptions when kept clean in the pocket, competing 67.1 percent of his attempts.
Carr started 15 games for the Raiders before a broken leg against Indianapolis on Dec. 24 ended his season. He completed 357 of 560 passes (63.8 percent) for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 96.7.
Four other Raiders made the Pro Football Focus list: edge rusher and defensive player of the year Khalil Mack at No. 4, left guard Kelechi Osemele (46), center Rodney Hudson (69) and left tackle Donald Penn (86).
RAIDERS’ 2017 OPPONENTS
Home: New England Patriots (Mexico City), New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs.
Away: Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs.
