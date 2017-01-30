Fans fed massive amount of Super Bowl programming

Programming leading up to Super Bowl LI has started and is only going to get more frantic as kickoff Sunday in Houston approaches. Every part of the game will be analyzed, dissected and discussed.
Is that kind of attention really necessary? Would NFL fans turn to the game if it were treated like any other week on the NFL schedule? Or, do they want an endless stream of analysis?
FOX will telecast this year’s big game and Eric Shanks, executive producer of sports on the network, is taking all of the pre-Super Bowl programming as seriously as the grid showdown.
“It really becomes more evident every time we do one that, clearly, we have a game to prepare for, but the journey that we take the audience on throughout the whole day has really become more than football, really kind of a day for the country to come together,” Shanks says.
The journey that we take the audience on throughout the whole day has really become more than football.
Eric Shanks, FOX executive producer of sports
The NFL championship game has always attracted large numbers of viewers with the past six Super Bowls averaging more than 110 million viewers. Last year’s Super Bowl reached almost 112 million with more than 46% of TV sets in use turned to the title game.
Howie Long will be in the middle of much of the preliminary programming. He’s convinced that professional football has become “America’s passion” and the audience just can’t get enough about the big game.
Long doesn’t look at all of the additional programming as more sports but sees it all more about entertaining the men, women and children watching. That entertainment even stretches to the commercials that have become another huge part of the Super Bowl package.
On those points, Long and his “FOX NFL Sunday” preview show co-host, Terry Bradshaw, agree.
111.9 million Number of TV viewers for last year’s Super Bowl, which ranks third all-time behind the 2015 (114.4 million) and 2014 (112.2 million) games
“It’s now become a family event. I never went to Super Bowls unless we were broadcasting them simply because it was family reunion time because all my family came together,” Bradshaw says. “It was the greatest day of my life because I loved my family so much to have them all there, and we were cooking, and the men were playing games and having fun, and the pregame shows are on.”
One example to support Bradshaw’s perspective was the Super Bowl after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. U2 performed at halftime with a screen in the back of the stage that contained the names of the fallen. Long has been involved with professional football as a player and analyst for 36 years and he calls that Super Bowl one of the most significant and emotional moments he’s seen.
The Super Bowl has become such an event that even a bad game doesn’t matter as fans keep revealing their addiction to anything connected to the game. Shanks was convinced the ratings for Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 would be disastrous because the Seattle Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos from the opening moments.
“I dreaded waking up the next morning to see where what the viewership figures were,” Shanks says.
The power of the Super Bowl became very apparent to him as that telecast became the most watched in NFL history with more than 112 million viewers. It was topped the next year when Super Bowl XLIX topped 114 million.
Shanks says the Super Bowl has become bulletproof in terms of ratings numbers. That doesn’t mean Shanks is any less worried as to how Super Bowl LI will be received.
“There’s a lot more pressure because you want to make sure that you’ve planned for everything that could go wrong, right? Whether it’s the lights going out or whether just losing power in general,” Shanks says. “There’s a lot more pressure on you there. I think there’s a lot of pressure because of the economic impact to FOX on that day and all of the things that we need to deliver perfectly for the advertisers who are investing in that day.
“I think we also have pressure on ourselves. Do we walk away thinking that we told the stories in the right way that they want to tell, that we left nothing of the game that we got the story of the game right and that we got the right interviews, we asked the right questions. I’d say there’s a fair amount of additional pressure on the Super Bowl because 110 million people are going to be watching.”
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Super Bowl LI
- 3:30 p.m. Sunday, KMPH (Channel 26.1)
