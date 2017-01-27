Raiders punter Marquette King nails 3-point shot … with his foot

Maybe Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King should enter the NBA All-Star 3-point contest next month in New Orleans.
King, who is in Orlando this week as an alternate for the Pro Bowl on Sunday, took to Twitter to show that his feet can do more than launch booming punts – such as making a 3-point basketball shot.
I'm bout to post somethin crazy y'all ready???— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017
Here it goes...— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017
Raindrop!!! pic.twitter.com/YNJdhKBI6p— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 27, 2017
King, 28, made about a 30-yard punt into a basketball hoop suspended to the left upright. That’s pretty impressive. Oh yeah, how about this video King posted earlier this week where he punted to himself and dunking the ball?
Sign me up for the dunk contest @NBA ... #KickSquad pic.twitter.com/hQ0brrfuZb— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 26, 2017
Either way, King continues to put on a show.
The 6-foot Macon, Ga. native finished the season punting 81 times for 3,937 yards (48.6 avg.), with 34 punts inside the 20. King also rushed for 27 yards off a fake punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
