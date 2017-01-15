Football

Comparing Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, side by side

By Chris La Marr

Sunday’s matchup between Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was a special one. Rodgers’ Packers rolled to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter, but Prescott rallied the Cowboys, and they tied the score, 28-28, with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 4:08 to play. Rodgers rallied his team to a go-ahead field goal with 1:33 left, but Prescott was up to the challenge. He drove the Cowboys into field-goal range, and they tied the score, 31-31, on a field goal with 35 seconds to go. Alas, the rookie left the veteran Rodgers too much time, and the Chico native guided the Packers to a game-winning field goal, and Green Bay prevailed, 34-31. Here is a look at the head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks:

Aaron Rodgers

Dak Prescott

Age

33

23

Years in league

12

Rookie

Attempts

43

38

Completions

28

24

Yards

356

302

Touchdown passes

2

3

Sacks

3

2

Interceptions

1

1

Quarterback rating

96.7

103.2

Source: ESPN.com

