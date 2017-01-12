Football

January 12, 2017 1:40 PM

Twitter had fun with the new Los Angeles Chargers logo. It’s glorious and LAme

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

So it’s the Los Angeles Chargers now. Or the former San Diego Chargers, if you will. We’re still getting used to the idea.

The Bolts, however, wasted not a minute posting the new logo for their new(ish) city. Tweeps picked up quickly how the interlocked letters and blue-white scheme bears a strong resemblance to what the Dodgers wear on their baseball caps.

But Twitter, bless its cynical soul, didn’t stop there. Here’s a sample (plus a shout-out to the enterprising person who pushed out “LAme” T-shirts).

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

View more video

Sports Videos