Twitter had fun with the new Los Angeles Chargers logo. It’s glorious and LAme

So it’s the Los Angeles Chargers now. Or the former San Diego Chargers, if you will. We’re still getting used to the idea.
The Bolts, however, wasted not a minute posting the new logo for their new(ish) city. Tweeps picked up quickly how the interlocked letters and blue-white scheme bears a strong resemblance to what the Dodgers wear on their baseball caps.
But Twitter, bless its cynical soul, didn’t stop there. Here’s a sample (plus a shout-out to the enterprising person who pushed out “LAme” T-shirts).
