Davante Adams on Derek Carr: ‘He’s staying pretty strong’

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams knew the injury to former Fresno State teammmate Derek Carr “looked pretty bad.”
Adams told the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood that he spoke to Carr on Wednesday, a day after the Oakland quarterback underwent surgery to repair a broken right fibula suffered in the Raiders’ 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Praying for u bro @derekcarrqb Minor setback!!— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 25, 2016
“Surgery went great,” Adams said, “but it definitely was a devastating thing that happened to somebody who didn’t deserve it. He’s staying pretty strong about it.
“Better than I would be if that happened to me. That’s the type of guy he is. … He’s strong, so he’ll keep everybody else strong by not allowing them to get down about it, because he’s not.”
