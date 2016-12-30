Football

December 30, 2016 3:20 PM

Davante Adams on Derek Carr: ‘He’s staying pretty strong’

By Anthony Galaviz

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams knew the injury to former Fresno State teammmate Derek Carr “looked pretty bad.”

Adams told the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood that he spoke to Carr on Wednesday, a day after the Oakland quarterback underwent surgery to repair a broken right fibula suffered in the Raiders’ 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

“Surgery went great,” Adams said, “but it definitely was a devastating thing that happened to somebody who didn’t deserve it. He’s staying pretty strong about it.

“Better than I would be if that happened to me. That’s the type of guy he is. … He’s strong, so he’ll keep everybody else strong by not allowing them to get down about it, because he’s not.”

