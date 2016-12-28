Kobe Bryant to Derek Carr: ‘Come back better than ever’

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received a get-well wish from his favorite pro athlete following surgery Tuesday on his broken leg Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Five-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant took to Twitter to offer his support.
“Come back better than ever @derekcarrqb,” Bryant wrote.
Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016
The former Fresno State star got a Twitter notification from Bryant and responded.
“No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know!” Carr replied.
Come back better than ever @derekcarrqb #muse #dominaterecovery https://t.co/AsWubGEfhW— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 28, 2016
No problem! Thank you for the motivation! Means more than you know! https://t.co/c57sUVr9T7— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 28, 2016
My man https://t.co/E8MhvCN4tg— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 28, 2016
Carr’s right fibula was broken in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s victory over Indianapolis. Recovery from the surgery is expected to last six to eight weeks. Matt McGloin is scheduled to start at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale in Denver. The 12-3 Raiders have qualified for the playoffs.
Carr is a longtime fan of Bryant. After the Raiders’ season opening 35-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Carr channeled his own Mamba.
