Eagles 24, Giants 19

Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins (27), Brandon Graham (55) and Nigel Bradham (53) stuff Paul Perkins of the Giants in the Eagles’ 24-19 win over New York on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz runs onto the field during pregame introductions on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
New York’s Sterling Shepard, right, cannot catch a pass in the end zone against Philadelphia’s Leodis McKelvin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
New York’s Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and Eli Apple (24) celebrate after Rodgers-Cromartie’s interception on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York’s Paul Perkins leaves a would-be tackler in the dust on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York Giants kicker Robbie Gould (5) watches his field goal on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
Nelson Agholor of the Eagles (17) scores a touchdown as New York’s Eli Apple gives chase on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York’s Odell Beckham Jr., left, tries to slip a tackle on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
Philadelphia’s Jordan Matthews (81) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against New York’s Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, left, scrambles away from New York’s Romeo Okwara on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York’s Dwayne Harris (17) is sent flying by a hit from Philadelphia’s Nigel Bradham on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York’s Dwayne Harris continues to fly after a hit from Nigel Bradham on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
And finally, New York’s Dwayne Harris braces for impact after a Nigel Bradham hit on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York’s Rashad Jennings is tackled by the Eagles’ Nigel Bradham on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
New York quarterback Eli Manning fires a pass on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
The Associated Press
New York’s Odell Beckham is sent flying after a hit by Philadelphia Eagles’ Leodis McKelvin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press