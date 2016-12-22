Football

December 22, 2016 4:14 PM

Where does Derek Carr stand in NFL MVP race with two games left?

By Anthony Galaviz

Derek Carr as the NFL’s most valuable player?

The Oakland Raiders’ third-year quarterback is among nearly all discussions for the league’s biggest award – and has been for a few weeks already.

In fact, the former Fresno State star was tops in ESPN’s NFL MVP poll for Nov. 30.

This week, ESPN dropped has Carr to second, tied with Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott with 36 points each.

At the top is New England quarterback Tom Brady, who missed the first four games because of a suspension but has returned and helped set up the Patriots to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Carr this season has completed 336 of 529 passes for 3,705 yards with 25 touchdowns against six interceptions and led the Raiders to seven comebacks this season.

The Raiders can still wrest the top seed in the conference from the Patriots, which would only boost Carr’s credentials. But if Oakland can’t overtake New England, Carr’s MVP chances likely would be hindered by his team’s 0-2 record against division rival Kansas City.

The NFL MVP will be announced Feb. 4, the night before the Super Bowl.

NFL MVP candidates

Quarterbacks

Com

Att

Yds

TD

Int

Ryan, Atl.

319

465

4336

32

7

Rodgers, G.B.

346

533

3781

32

7

Stafford, Det

336

507

3720

22

8

Carr, Oak.

336

529

3705

25

6

Prescott, Dal

292

431

3418

20

4

Brady, NE

249

372

3064

22

2

Running backs

Att

Yds

Avg

LG

TD

Elliott, Dal.

310

1551

5.0

60t

13

