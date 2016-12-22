Where does Derek Carr stand in NFL MVP race with two games left?

Derek Carr as the NFL’s most valuable player?
The Oakland Raiders’ third-year quarterback is among nearly all discussions for the league’s biggest award – and has been for a few weeks already.
In fact, the former Fresno State star was tops in ESPN’s NFL MVP poll for Nov. 30.
This week, ESPN dropped has Carr to second, tied with Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott with 36 points each.
At the top is New England quarterback Tom Brady, who missed the first four games because of a suspension but has returned and helped set up the Patriots to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Ezekiel Elliott 15-8
Tom Brady 2-1
Derek Carr 6-1
Matt Ryan 7-1
Aaron Rodgers 14-1
Carr this season has completed 336 of 529 passes for 3,705 yards with 25 touchdowns against six interceptions and led the Raiders to seven comebacks this season.
The Raiders can still wrest the top seed in the conference from the Patriots, which would only boost Carr’s credentials. But if Oakland can’t overtake New England, Carr’s MVP chances likely would be hindered by his team’s 0-2 record against division rival Kansas City.
The NFL MVP will be announced Feb. 4, the night before the Super Bowl.
NFL MVP candidates
Quarterbacks
Com
Att
Yds
TD
Int
Ryan, Atl.
319
465
4336
32
7
Rodgers, G.B.
346
533
3781
32
7
Stafford, Det
336
507
3720
22
8
Carr, Oak.
336
529
3705
25
6
Prescott, Dal
292
431
3418
20
4
Brady, NE
249
372
3064
22
2
Running backs
Att
Yds
Avg
LG
TD
Elliott, Dal.
310
1551
5.0
60t
13
