Led by Derek Carr, Raiders keep showing resiliency on way to playoffs

The Oakland Raiders have shown resiliency all season.
Sunday’s 19-16 victory over the San Diego Chargers was the latest example as Derek Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception, earning a passer rating of 81.7 during his seventh fourth-quarter comeback of the season – and 12th overall since entering the NFL in 2014.
“Anything bad happens and it doesn’t matter,” said the former Fresno State star. “We move on to the next play because there’s nothing you can do about it. So why would you sit there and sulk and throw a fit? It’s OK to be mad and it’s OK to be upset, but if you let it linger, it’s going to ruin the rest of your game.”
The Raiders trailed 16-13 in the fourth quarter before Sebastian Janikowski made two field goals – and his fourth of the day, a 44 yarder with 2:42 remaining, gave the Raiders a 19-16 lead they did not relinquish.
Carr threw his only touchdown pass in the second quarter, a 13-yarder to Michael Crabtree to tie the score at 10 going into halftime.
Next up for the Raiders are the Indianapolis Colts at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on Saturday.
“We played a lot better against San Diego than we did against Kansas City, obviously.” said Carr, referring to the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 14. “We moved the heck out of the ball; we just got stopped in the red zone. For us, we’re honestly focused on playing a good game against Indy. We don’t care about peaking or getting ready for the playoffs. We’re ready for the Colts.”
Hold on to the ball – Former Fresno State star Davante Adams of the Packers blamed it on his gloves.
Whatever it was, he wasn’t happy that two potential touchdowns didn’t happen because of drops.
Despite that, Green Bay defeated the host Chicago Bears 30-27 at Soldier Field.
On Adams’ first potential touchdown, quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw the receiver beat Bears cornerback Tracy Porter in the end zone, but the ball bounced off Adams’ fingertips. On the Packers’ next possession, Rodgers went back to Adams, who had found space against Cre’Von LeBlanc, and the ball went through his hands.
“I shredded those things since they didn’t do their job,” Adams told ESPN. “That’s what it was. It wasn’t me; it was the gloves.”
Adams had two receptions for 25 yards. The third-year pro needs 78 receiving yards for his first 1,000-yard season, and one more touchdown would give him 10 for the year.
Et cetera – Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (Hoover) had nine tackles in a 34-6 loss to the Colts. Indianapolis linebacker Chris Carter (Fresno State) didn’t record a tackle.
▪ Philadelphia Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (Fresno State) rushed 20 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Eagles middle linebacker Mychal Kendricks (Hoover) had a tackle.
▪ Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Robert Golden (Edison) didn’t record a tackle in a 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
▪ Los Angeles Rams strong safety T.J. McDonald (Edison) recorded four tackles and tackle for loss in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rams guard Cody Wichmann was inactive.
▪ Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (College of the Sequoias) finished with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection as the Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans 19-17.
▪ Jets defensive lineman/linebacker Sheldon Richardson (COS) had two tackles in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Richardson also had a quarterback hit.
▪ New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (Fresno State) didn’t pick up a tackle in a 48-41 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
▪ San Diego returner Isaiah Burse (Fresno State) had a punt return for three yards and two kickoff returns for 38 yards. Chargers guard/tackle Kenny Wiggins (Fresno State) saw playing time.
