Winning ugly: Seahawks pound Rams in day-glow uniforms

Members of the Seattle Seahawks show off their Color Rush uniforms before their 24-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press
The Seahawks’ color rush uniforms went from toes to shoulders on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett hauls in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
The Sea Gals perform in their day-glow green outfits on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson, right, avoids a tackle from Los Angeles Rams defensive back Michael Jordan to score a touchdown in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sacked by Seattle’s Cliff Avril (56), Frank Clark (55), and Bobby Wagner, second from left, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril celebrates after Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was sacked on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by the Seahawks’ Frank Clark (55), and Bobby Wagner (54) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a touchdown pass on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) fumbles as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Scott Eklund
The Associated Press