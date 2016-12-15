Raiders’ Derek Carr on Johnny Manziel: ‘I’m here for him’

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants to lend a hand to Johnny Manziel.
Carr spoke highly of the troubled former NFL quarterback during a interview with Sports Illustrated’s Peter King for a Sunday night feature on NBC and said “hopefully he’ll reach out.”
Manziel on Monday sent a message to Carr on Twitter: “I’ll gladly take you up on that offer” to which the former Fresno State star replied: “I’ll be in touch for sure.”
Appreciate that @derekcarrqb wish you nothing but the best and I'll gladly take you up on that offer— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 12, 2016
Turns out, Carr followed up and had a conversation with Manziel.
“It’s been good,” Carr said Wednesday. “He obviously took good to it. He reached out, and I reached back out to him. Anything I can do to help him. I think he’s extremely talented.”
@JManziel2 absolutely bro! I'll be in touch for sure.— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 12, 2016
Carr and Manziel were in the same draft class in 2014. Manziel was drafted in the first round (22nd pick) by the Cleveland Browns. Carr was selected in the second round (36th overall) by the Oakland Raiders.
Since, Carr has thrown for 10,749 yards and 77 touchdowns during three seasons with the Raiders. Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner, has played in 14 games (2014, 2015), with his last game nearly a year ago – Dec. 27, 2015, against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns released Manziel in March. If Manziel returns to the league, he’ll have to serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He is still under review of the league’s domestic abuse policy, as well.
“Obviously, he just got in a little trouble and we’ll see,” Carr said. “I don’t know where it’s going to go. There’s no plan or anything like that. That’s just me being me. I’m just trying to help a friend out to be honest.”
Carr was asked what advice he has given Manziel.
“I’d leave that between us,” he said. “I wouldn’t put anybody else’s business out there either. I just keep it between us. Anything I can do to help, I’m here for him.”
