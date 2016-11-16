Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores falls short in Pro Football Hall of Fame vote

Former Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders coach Tom Flores will have to wait at least another year to advance in the voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Fresno native and Sanger High/Fresno City College alum failed for the eighth time to advance to the semifinal round when the list of 26 players and coaches was announced Wednesday night on the NFL Network.
This year’s list of 94 modern-era nominees included Flores as well as fellow coaches Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Clark Shaughnessy and Dick Vermeil.
Johnson and Coryell made the cut among the coaches.
Players who advanced, in alphabetical order: Morten Anderson, kicker; Steve Atwater, safety; Tony Boselli, offensive tackle; Isaac Bruce, wide receiver; Roger Craig, running back; Terrell Davis, running back; Brian Dawkins, safety; Alan Faneca, guard; Chris Hinton, offensive tackle/guard; Torry Holt, wide receiver; Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle; Edgerrin James, running back; Mike Kenn, offensive tackle; Ty Law, cornerback; John Lynch, safety; Clay Matthews; Kevin Mawae, center; Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker; Terrell Owens, wide receiver; Jason Taylor, defensive end; LaDainian, Tomlinson, running back; Hines Ward, wide receiver; Kurt Warner, quarterback; and Darren Woodson, safety.
Among the players falling short was ex-Los Angeles Rams, Fresno State and Hoover star receiver Henry Ellard.
Fifteen finalists will be chosen in January before the Class of 2017 is named in February.
