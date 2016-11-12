What is ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores' memorable moment?

Fresno native and Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate Tom Flores shares his proudest time as a head coach with the Raiders. -- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Football

Cardinals at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

The Bee's San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows explains why you should keep an eye on these five players on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Those players include Michael Wilhoite, who may get his second straight start since with linebacker NaVorro Bowman out, and running back Carlos Hyde, who has yet to take over a game (and what's to blame for that?)

Football

49ers at Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

The San Francisco 49ers' game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, against the Seahawks in Seattle matches teams that tend to gleefully pound on each other. With that in mind The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows' players to watch include a couple of tough veterans, a promising rookie and two players who need to catch the ball and catch it often.

Football

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes early test

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick went through his most extensive practice since the 2015 season when he participated in seven-on-seven passing drills on the first day of a mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Santa Clara. Kaepernick was held out of any drills that might have caused him to be accidentally injured.

Sports Videos