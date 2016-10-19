Kendricks brothers, both ex-Hoover stars, to meet in NFL game

Here’s another reason to call Philadelphia the “City of Brotherly Love.”
Star linebackers and former Hoover High stars Eric and Mychal Kendricks will oppose each other for the first time in the NFL on Sunday, when Mychal’s Philadelphia Eagles host Eric’s Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
“You can’t help but be a little more emotional,” Eric Kendricks told reporters Monday. “That’s my brother over there.”
They did square off in college. Mychal went to Cal and Eric, two years behind his brother, chose UCLA. In October 2011, Eric’s Bruins beat the Golden Bears 31-14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. But with both playing defense, the closest they came to a showdown was on a punt with Eric in coverage and Mychal on the return team.
“I remember staring at him and asking, ‘Are you going to come get me or are you going to do what you’re supposed to do?’ ” Eric recalled. “We just did our assignments, so it was anti-climatic. That’s the only time we were on the field together.”
Their parents, Marvin Kendricks and Yvonne Thagon, along with sister Danielle and other family, will attend Sunday’s game.
Ex-Hoover head coach Pat Plummer and assistant Rick Lyons will be glued to the TV, rooting for their former stars. Both of the brothers were NFL second-round picks – Mychal went 46th overall and Eric 45th in the 2012 and 2015 drafts.
“It’s a proud moment any time when you see your players go on and play at the highest level,” Plummer said. “Especially when they’re great young men like Mychal and Eric are. True brothers who are very close to each other, and it’ll be a lot of fun just to watch them individually with the emotions they play with.”
Lyons recalls how Eric Kendricks played quarterback, running back, linebacker and punter for Hoover. Mychal was a running back and linebacker.
“Outstanding individuals as well as athletes,” said Lyons, now a Fresno City College linebackers coach. “In fact, I’ve always said all along they are better people than they are athletes. They’re equally just the greatest people. As brothers go, they’re going to play hard, and they’re going to play hard against each other. After the game is over, they’ll love each other a lot.”
Other local notables – Oakland quarterback Derek Carr (Fresno State) completed 22 of 34 for 225 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 26-10 loss to Kansas City. He also threw an interception.
▪ Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams (Fresno State) had two receptions for 34 yards as the Packers fell to Dallas 30-16. Adams left because of a concussion and is questionable for Thursday’s game against Chicago.
▪ Pittsburgh safety Robert Golden (Edison) returned from a hamstring injury and totaled seven tackles in a 30-15 loss to Miami.
▪ San Diego tackle Kenny Wiggins (Fresno State) saw playing time, including on special teams when he muffed Riley Dixon’s free kick and Denver recovered. The Chargers still beat the Broncos 21-13.
▪ Indianapolis linebacker Chris Carter (Fresno State) appeared in his first game with the Colts this season, but didn’t record a tackle as Houston won 26-23. Carter had been with Baltimore, but was released Oct. 12. He was signed by the Colts a day later.
▪ Defensive back Charles Washington (Fresno State) is back on Detroit’s practice squad. He had been released Oct. 12.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments