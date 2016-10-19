Kendricks brothers, both ex-Hoover stars, to meet in NFL game

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey Pause

2:37 Derek Carr, other Raiders talk about victory over San Diego

2:36 Cardinals at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

2:26 49ers at Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:35 NFL players join Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

2:23 49ers' Kaepernick doubles down on national anthem protest: "I'll continue to sit"

4:47 Richard Sherman: Kaepernick understands the "trials and tribulations" of being an African-American male in America

1:42 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes early test

0:40 Derek Carr trusts Raiders owner Mark Davis, loves Oakland fans

3:42 Watch Super Bowl 50 from the fans' point of view