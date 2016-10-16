Derek Carr and Raiders teammates reflect on loss to the Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers' game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, against the Seahawks in Seattle matches teams that tend to gleefully pound on each other. With that in mind The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows' players to watch include a couple of tough veterans, a promising rookie and two players who need to catch the ball and catch it often.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice. His actions have spread across the NFL as other players are showing signs of support.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks about his affinity for Oakland and the possibility the team might move during an interview session Saturday, May 14 at Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis updated the progress he's made with his broken arm and how he'll deal with it in the Super Bowl. He also talked about Josh Norman's rise over the last two years.
In front of a packed auditorium at his former Elementary School, Clovis West football player first joked about choosing the Dallas Cowboys, but then announced his decision to sign with Oklahoma, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3016.
Former Fresno State player Ben Jacobs, getting ready for the Super Bowl as a linebacker and special-teams ace for the Carolina Panthers, talks to The Bee's Marek Warszawski about that huge beard and his aggressive style of play. Jacobs and his team appeared at Opening Night in San Jose on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.