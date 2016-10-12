Derek Carr wants Raiders to remain focused against Chiefs

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr knows there is more work to be done.
The former Fresno State star helped the Raiders to a 34-31 victory against the Chargers in Week 4 when he passed for 317 yards on 25 of 40 attempts (62.5 percent) with two touchdowns and one interception, earning a passer rating of 93.4.
Still, he’s not satisfied with what the Raiders – now 4-1 – have done.
“It’s nice, but the road still goes to Denver,” said Carr, who has passed for 1,383 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions this season. “They are Super Bowl champs, division champs. I will always pay respects to them because that’s what they’ve earned. We have earned absolutely nothing yet.”
Carr recorded the ninth 300-plus yard passing performance of his career, moving him into fifth in franchise history.
Next up is the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum. The Chiefs (2-2) have won the three past meetings against the Raiders, including last season’s 34-20 victory in Oakland.
In that game, the Raiders had a 20-14 lead before the Chiefs reeled off 20 fourth-quarter points, including a pick six.
Carr has looked impressive this season, but knows any divisional game is just as important as the rest.
“We finished third and we didn’t even beat Kansas City last year,” said Carr, whose first career win came against the Chiefs in 2014. “There’s nothing for us to hold our chest out about or think highly of ourselves in any way. We need to go out there and compete and try to get a win against a team we didn’t beat last year. We know how tough it is to play them. ... The mindset that we have is, ‘Yes, the records are what they are right now, but that means absolutely nothing.’ This is a new year and we have a new opportunity.”
Et cetera – Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams (Fresno State) had five receptions for 85 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter, to help the Packers hold off the New York Giants 23-16. Adams was targeted eight times.
▪ Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (Hoover) had five tackles and two pass deflections in a 31-13 rout of the Houston Texans.
▪ Philadelphia running back Ryan Mathews (Fresno State) finished with five carries for 33 yards, but the Detroit Lions edged the Eagles 24-23. Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (Hoover) had three tackles and a tackle for a loss.
▪ Rams safety T.J. McDonald (Edison) had five tackles as Los Angeles fell to the Buffalo Bills 30-19. McDonald had one quarterback hit. Rams right guard Cody Wichmann (Fresno State) made his fifth start this season.
▪ Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Carter (Fresno State) did not record a tackle in a 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins.
▪ Cincinnati safety Derron Smith (Fresno State) played mostly on special teams and went without a tackle as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Bengals 28-14.
▪ New York Jets defensive lineman/linebacker Sheldon Richardson (College of the Sequoias) had two tackles and a fumble recovery in a 31-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers safety Robert Golden (Edison) missed his second straight game because of a hamstring injury.
▪ Tennessee Titans cornerback Curtis Riley (Fresno State) made his season debut in a 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He played 16 snaps on special teams.
▪ Chargers offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins (Fresno State) saw some playing time against the Raiders.
▪ Denver tight end Virgil Green (Tulare) was not active for the Broncos’ 23-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
▪ The Chicago Bears signed tight end Marcel Jensen (Fresno State) to the practice squad.
▪ New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyler Davison (Fresno State) and Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (College of the Sequoias) had byes.
▪ The Detroit Lions released rookie defensive back Charles Washington (Fresno State) from the practice squad.
