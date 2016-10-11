Kaepernick to start for 49ers in Buffalo

SANTA CLARA Colin Kaepernick will be the 49ers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Buffalo, Chip Kelly announced Tuesday.
“We need to improve on the offensive side,” said Kelly of a 49ers team that has lost four straight games and ranks 31st in passing yards per game. Only the Bills rank lower.
The decision was made as Kaepernick is mulling a contract restructure that would remove the hefty, $14.5 million injury guarantee for next year and also allow him to opt out of the contract and to test free agency in March. It converts the remainder of his roster bonuses -- $125,000 per week or $1.38 million for the rest of the season -- into guaranteed money.
Kaepernick has not yet signed the new deal, but Kelly said it was inconsequential to his choice. "It's a football decision,” he said. “I don't even know where his contract status is."
Kaepernick, through his agents, asked to be traded in February and the 49ers nearly sent him to the Broncos before the deal fell apart in late March. Another group of agents handled negotiations on the restructured deal.
Kaepernick also has grabbed the national spotlight -- and sparked a firestorm of debate -- over his refusal to stand during the national, which he does to protest racial inequality in the country. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the latest high-level official to weigh in, calling the protest “dumb and disrespectful” this week.
Asked Tuesday if that protest was problematic, Kelly said, “No. I think we’ve answered that question ad nauseam.”
Blaine Gabbert took over from Kaepernick after eight games last season and the two competed for the starting spot in training camp. Kaepernick missed a chunk of the summer session with arm fatigue, which allowed Gabbert to win the starting role without much of a battle. Kelly said that Kaepernick’s arm issue hasn’t cropped up since August, “knock on wood.”
Gabbert also has been the better quarterback in recent practices, Kelly has said, while Kaepernick still is regaining the strength and size he had before undergoing a trio of recent surgeries.
“Physically, he’s not where he was pre-injury,” Kelly said Tuesday. “Before that, he was a little bit bigger, a little bit faster, a little bit stronger. He’ll admit that. He’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve been around in terms of his rehab.”
Gabbert's practice-field acumen, however, hasn't translated to games.
His passer rating (69.6), passing yards per game (178) and yards per pass attempt (5.93) all rank 30th or worse in the NFL. His completion percentage (58 percent) ranks 26th after five weeks.
Kelly said he informed the quarterbacks of his decision this morning. “He said, ‘Let’s go,’” Kelly said of Kaepernick’s reaction.
As is typically the case, Kaepernick was the first player on the 49ers practice field Tuesday.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.
Comments