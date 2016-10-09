Oakland Raiders comment after a victory

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick went through his most extensive practice since the 2015 season when he participated in seven-on-seven passing drills on the first day of a mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, in Santa Clara. Kaepernick was held out of any drills that might have caused him to be accidentally injured.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks about his affinity for Oakland and the possibility the team might move during an interview session Saturday, May 14 at Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis updated the progress he's made with his broken arm and how he'll deal with it in the Super Bowl. He also talked about Josh Norman's rise over the last two years.
In front of a packed auditorium at his former Elementary School, Clovis West football player first joked about choosing the Dallas Cowboys, but then announced his decision to sign with Oklahoma, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 3016.
Former Fresno State player Ben Jacobs, getting ready for the Super Bowl as a linebacker and special-teams ace for the Carolina Panthers, talks to The Bee's Marek Warszawski about that huge beard and his aggressive style of play. Jacobs and his team appeared at Opening Night in San Jose on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.
Denver tight end Virgil Green, who grew up in Tulare, says the distinct smell of the dairy industry tells him he's home. Green, whose team will play the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl, talked to The Bee's Marek Warszawski at Opening Night at San Jose on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016.
The biggest hits are not always during the Big Game. Take a look at the winners between the plays: the new brands, the old favorites, and the downright, doggone memorable Super Bowl commercials. Some of the champs might surprise you.