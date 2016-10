Cardinals at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

The Bee's San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows explains why you should keep an eye on these five players on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Those players include Michael Wilhoite, who may get his second straight start since with linebacker NaVorro Bowman out, and running back Carlos Hyde, who has yet to take over a game (and what's to blame for that?)