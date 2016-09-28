David Carr: After an avalanche of interceptions, NFL quarterbacks find solace in Monday meetings

Sometimes, there’s just a snowball effect. It happened to Ryan Fitzpatrick. It happened to Carson Palmer. It happened to Eli Manning. You throw an interception and they just keep coming. There’s one, then another and then it’s “OK, here you go, here’s another one.”
It happened to three pretty good quarterbacks Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions, Palmer threw four, Manning threw two – that’s 12 between them, and 10 were in the fourth quarter and seven were on the plus-side of the field. It’s one of those deals. You’re trying to make a play. You’re trying to make something happen.
I’ve been in those situations. I threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots. But a safety jumps a route, there’s a tipped ball … it just starts snowballing and you feel like you can’t stop it.
If you want to know what that quarterback room is like on Monday, it’s simple. How do we fix this? How do we not let this happen again? That’s all you do. You have an experienced veteran quarterback and you just try to coach him up, try to get into his thought process, figure out what he was thinking and get into those mistakes and make sure they don’t happen again. You don’t rip the guy. The head coach can. The head coach can come in and lose his mind. The quarterback coach, he’s on your side. He’s your guy. He’s going to be the guy who sits in there with us and tries to figure out what went wrong.
If you don’t just get to the next play and have that mindset, then you’ll never be successful. That goes for anything.
Mike Sullivan is one of the best quarterback coaches I’ve been around. He’s in New York with Eli. I guarantee you they sat in the quarterback room and for the first 30 minutes probably just talked about random stuff. They didn’t talk about football; they just chatted. Mike and Eli and (backup quarterback) Ryan Nassib probably was in there, just chatting about whatever. Then they get into film and start breaking it down play by play and asking, “How can we be better on this play?” That’s really what it is.
Sometimes we hear players say, “We’re just going on to the next game” and honestly, if you don’t have that mindset, you’ll never be successful. A lot of people say, “Oh, that’s a cliché or you’re supposed to say that.” But you’ll never be able to go out there and play if you start thinking about what happened in the past or if you start thinking about where we have to be in the future.
It is hard, because you come in on Monday and everyone is looking at you like, ‘Yeah, you kind of lost the game for us.’ It’s an awkward feeling.
It is hard, because you come in on Monday and everyone is looking at you like, “Yeah, you kind of lost the game for us.” It’s an awkward feeling. You walk around the whole day and you just want to get to the next practice. You want to get to that first throw on Wednesday and hit your guy in the chest and say, “OK, we can do this.”
But that’s really what it is: Get to Wednesday with a new game plan. Your coach will get you there, and honestly by Wednesday everybody forgets about it because you have to go on to the next week. That’s how you get through stuff like that.
It’s one of those deals – you just want to burn the film and go on to next week. Especially with an experienced guy. He understands. He knows what he did wrong. It’s one of the most difficult situations to be in as a leader of a team, to go out there and feel like he lost the game for the team. The quarterback gets all of the praise for whenever a team wins, he’s going to take the fall no matter what – if it was a bad route, a miscommunication with the receiver.
It’s on the quarterback. It all falls on you. I’ve been there. I know what it’s like. But you can work through that. The guy who holds the NFL record for interceptions in a game (Jim Hardy, eight in 1950) came back the very next week and threw six touchdown passes.
I remember when Brett Favre was told he had the most interceptions in the history of the league, he said, “That just means I was trying.”
They’re trying to win the game. Just one of those days.
Question of the week
From Kathy Lane: What kind of precautions should parents take for their children who play football?
My boys, they didn’t start playing tackle football until the eighth grade. Before that, I put them in flag football. The NFL has a good Play 60 program. They have an NFL flag program that a friend of ours started here in Bakersfield. It’s a five-on-five deal and they teach the game. When I started playing in the fifth grade, I would get hit, beat up, and never really learned pass concepts, routes and timing. This allows you to learn the game without getting hit and dealing with injuries. That’s one way to do it.
I have friends who played football and won’t let their kids play. I also have friends who played and their kids will play in the third grade. It all varies. The quarterback in me, I’d rather err on the side of wanting them to understand the game first. That was my whole thought process.
I think you just have to be on top of it. The NFL does a great job of making sure coaches are Heads Up certified – that they’re trained in proper tackling technique. If you’re going to put a helmet on someone, especially your child, you have to make sure that adult, that coach, is responsible and understands the proper technique because it’s a serious game. It’s scary, but you have to take precautions because it’s like putting your child in a car without a seat belt. You would never do that.
The coaching aspect is No. 1 and second place, it’s is way down there. There are precautions you can take. You can make sure your coaches are certified in a NFL Heads Up program. You can go to practice. My dad was at every practice. You have to be hands-on and make sure that they’re in the proper hands and if you don’t know, ask someone who has played the game to go and watch a practice. Just be hands-on, and see what that coach is teaching.
David Carr is a former Fresno State quarterback, NFL No. 1 draft pick and Super Bowl champion. Now he’s an analyst for the NFL Network and writing a weekly column in collaboration with The Bee’s Robert Kuwada. The column is sponsored by Valley Children’s Hospital.
