Falcons 35, Raiders 28

Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman stretches for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the Falcons’ 35-28 victory over the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
A Raiders fan lets the world know their preference as the team looks into the possibilty of moving to Las Vegas in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) runs from Falcons defensive back Brian Poole (34) in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Former Oakland Raider Willie Brown, left, and former head coach John Madden, right, stand with family members of late quarterback Ken Stabler next to Stabler’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust at a ceremony during halftime in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) is fired up after intercepting a pass in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) scores a touchdown in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) catches a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
A Raiders fan does his or her best to bring the intimidation factor into play in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) intercepts a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons tight end Jacob Tamme (83) in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard run in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo (80) is tackled by Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Stacy McGee sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) completed 34 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Former Raiders head coach John Madden speaks before unveiling a Pro Football Hall of Fame bust for former quarterback Ken Stabler at a ceremony during halftime in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders running back Latavius Murray finds some running room in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders fans get fired up in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta wide receiver Justin Hardy (16) catches a touchdown pass in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is congratulated by wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) after scoring a second-quarter touchdown in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Hardy in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio shows signs of stress in Oakland on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
