'A crash course in who he is.' Former Bullard High star to play for Armenian National Team

Corey Silverstrom is Armenian on his mother's side, the family roots in Harpoot.
For years, and in a tight-knit community in Fresno, that was just part of the equation for Silverstrom. It was basketball, mostly, and more basketball, and as a senior at Bullard High in 2013 he was the Bee's co-Player of the Year along with teammate Chris Russell after leading the Knights to a third consecutive Division I title and a No. 12 ranking in the state.
At no time did Silverstrom ever think basketball and his Armenian heritage would intersect
But after finishing his career at Chico State, they did, and in a few days Silverstrom will be off to Yerevan, the Armenian capital, to play with the Armenian National Team. There is a training camp, then a tournament in Lebanon, then a game against Denmark in a pre-qualifying game for FIBA Eurobasket 2021.
It is a chance to continue playing basketball, obviously, and could lead to pro opportunities overseas or in the NBA G-League.
But, also, it is much more.
"I take a lot of pride in the Armenian culture," Silverstrom said. "Just being able to play in front of my culture, my heritage, it's something special.
"It's something that I really take a lot of pride in and it has me even more excited to play for them and get to experience where it all started for me. My family background, getting to experience that, it's something I'm really looking forward to."
Silverstrom at this point knows only the half of it, said Aragad Abramian, who grew up in Los Angeles, played college basketball at Saint Katherine's College and the University of Antelope Valley, and is on the Armenian team.
It will hit him, deeper than he knows.
"It's a prideful thing, because you're representing the country and not a team," Abramian said. "For me, it actually hit me after the game. When I got there, it was straight business. But once you're playing, you see the fans and the excitement that you're bringing to the city after the game, the day after the game. I'd go out and people would just be happy. You brought excitement to the whole city, the whole country."
In a victory over Albania in a Eurobasket 2021 pre-qualifying game in February, Abramian scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists. Another Armenian American, A.J. Hess, led the Armenian team with 21 points.
"I stepped into a taxi and then the taxi driver was telling me how happy his family was just to see us win," Abramian said. "That was one of the best things."
Silverstom will get that, Abramian said, when the two do connect. He departs Tuesday for Yerevan; a long way from his couch in Chico, where he was lounging one afternoon when his phone rang and his basketball career took a turn.
"I got a call from my old assistant coach at Bullard (Hovig Torigian) and the first thing he said is, 'Hey, how's it going? Do you want to play for the Armenian National Team?'
"I was like, 'Do I want to play for the National Team? What type of question is that?' "
That answer, Torgian said, came quickly.
"I've known Corey since he was in the fifth grade," he said. "I've known his family. Mom is Armenian. Dad is American. I'm sure growing up he got a little Armenian heritage, knowing the family dynamics. The opportunity for him to go play over there and see the homeland where his mom's side of the family came from, the culture, is a good thing for him. It's a crash course in who he is and where his people came from.
"But as for the basketball aspect of it, that was a no-brainer. Any time you have chance to play for a national team that's only going to boost your stock in continuing basketball after college. A lot of people know, the jump from high school to college is slim and after college it's even slimmer, so for him to be able to go do that, it says a lot for him."
Silverstrom said he didn't know how serious the offer was after that first call. But then there was another and another. The Armenian coach watched tape of his games at Chico State, where as a senior he averaged 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He hit the Internet, searching for all things Armenian Basketball. He reached out to Abramian; along with Hess, Luke Fischer (Marquette) and Ryan Boatright (Connecticut) also have played for the Armenian National Team.
George Tarkanian, son of former Fresno State coach Jerry Tarkanian, is the coach of the Armenian Under-18 team.
"It all just kind of happened," Silverstrom said. "It's a dream. I look at it as an opportunity. I feel like I've been underrated my whole life, so getting a chance to play against another country's top players and being able to do what I do to show that I belong on a big stage is something I've always thought about.
"I'm just happy to have the opportunity and really blessed with it."
