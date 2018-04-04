Players growing restless as Bulldogs' basketball search drags on

Fresno State interim basketball coach Byron Jones (far left) has kept the Bulldogs’ program together as the university’s search has dragged into a fourth week. Jones is a finalist for the job, in a group that also includes San Diego State associate head coach Justin Hutson, Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield, Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor and Marquette assistant Stan Johnson. Keith/Deborah Kountz FRESNO STATE ATHLETICS