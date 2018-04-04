Players growing restless as Bulldogs' basketball search drags on

Fresno State does not have a basketball coach in place, and its search for a replacement for Rodney Terry is now into a fourth week.
Players are growing restless and that cannot be a discounted with an Academic Progress Rate bomb, which could leave the Bulldogs ineligible for postseason play, hanging over the program.
Deshon Taylor on Wednesday took to Twitter, tweeting: 'This is taking too long, so don't go on & make the wrong decision.'
Never miss a local story.
Other players also tweeted their thoughts. Eric Vila, the 6-foot-11 transfer from Texas A&M: 'This thing is taking soooo long ...'
Noah Blackwell, the transfer guard from Long Beach State: ' Bruhh I'm confused let's get this rollin taking to long smh'
Facilities and the basketball budget aside, the Bulldogs' next coach will have to keep the players in the program together – and not just because there is talent on hand to make a run at a conference title next season with Taylor, forwards Bryson Williams, Nate Grimes and Sam Bittner, plus transfers Villa, Blackwell and Braxton Huggins.
Any attrition could prove detrimental to the program's APR standing, which was put in a tenuous position with a score of 857 for the 2015-16 academic year.
To be eligible for post-season competition, a team must have a multi-year score of 930 over a four-year period. The Bulldogs are at 947, and will have that 857 score in the equation and have to navigate around it for three more years.
If a player or two transfers after the coaching change or any players run into academic trouble in the spring semester, it could have an impact and drive that number lower.
Taylor, a first-team all-conference selection, will be in position to finish school this summer and could play his final season of college basketball elsewhere as a graduate transfer. He already has entered his name into the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent, so that he can return to school at Fresno State or elsewhere.
The Bulldogs meanwhile continue with a search that has suffered from poor optics with an interim athletics director in place, a poorly-funded program relative to its Mountain West Conference rivals and facilities issues.
A search committee conducted final interviews in Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday. A hire was expected on Wednesday, though Fresno State had targeted Friday for an introductory press conference for its next coach.
Bulldogs' assistant coach Byron Jones, San Diego State associate head coach Justin Hutson, Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield, Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor and Marquette assistant Stan Johnson have been in the mix.
Jones has served as interim coach for the Bulldogs, keeping the players engaged academically and together. On Wednesday afternoon, while waiting for word on the search, he put the Bulldogs through off-season individual workouts.
Terry bolted Fresno State after seven seasons to move to Texas-El Paso, even though he had two all-conference players returning and three years remaining on his contract.
The former Fresno State coach was 126-108 (.538), winning 20 or more games the past three seasons and in four of the past five. That run included a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016, the Bulldogs' first since 2001, and a spot in the NIT the following season. Fresno State entered the season as one of only eight teams in the West to play in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT in back-to-back years.
Fresno State this season was 21-11 and 11-7 and in fourth place in the Mountain West, losing in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament to San Diego State.
Comments