Warriors’ Curry a go for Game 2 versus Jazz

Steph Curry got up his normal post-shootaround jumpers up on his normal corner hoop on Thursday morning in advance of Game 2 against the Jazz.
Despite tweaking his left ankle in Game 1 and missing a light practice on Wednesday, Curry will be available in Game 2. He said the minor ailment is “nothing to be concerned about” and shouldn’t affect his movement.
The Warriors didn’t even list Curry on their official injury report. Only backup forward Kevon Looney, battling some hip issues, is out against the Jazz. Everyone in Golden State’s normal rotation is available.
Comments