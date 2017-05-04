Basketball

May 04, 2017 12:44 PM

Warriors’ Curry a go for Game 2 versus Jazz

By Anthony Slater

Mercury News

OAKLAND

Steph Curry got up his normal post-shootaround jumpers up on his normal corner hoop on Thursday morning in advance of Game 2 against the Jazz.

Despite tweaking his left ankle in Game 1 and missing a light practice on Wednesday, Curry will be available in Game 2. He said the minor ailment is “nothing to be concerned about” and shouldn’t affect his movement.

The Warriors didn’t even list Curry on their official injury report. Only backup forward Kevon Looney, battling some hip issues, is out against the Jazz. Everyone in Golden State’s normal rotation is available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career 2:33

Kobe Bryant's record-breaking NBA career
Sacramento fans say farewell to Kobe Bryant 3:43

Sacramento fans say farewell to Kobe Bryant
Watch Warriors star Stephen Curry's warmup 0:36

Watch Warriors star Stephen Curry's warmup

View More Video

Sports Videos