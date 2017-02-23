Basketball

February 23, 2017 6:32 PM

NBA trade deadline – who got who?

By Chris La Marr

clamarr@sacbee.com

There were no blockbuster deals at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Here is a look at the deals that did go down:

Thunder get Gibson, McDermott from Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder sent guards Cameron Payne (5.3 ppg., 2.0 apg.) and Anthony Morrow (5.8 ppg.) and center/forward Joffrey Lauvergne (5.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg.) to the Chicago Bulls for forwards Taj Gibson (11.6 ppg., 7.0 rpg.), Doug McDermott (10.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg.) and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Tucker to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sent center Jared Sullinger (3.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game), second-round picks in 2017 and 2018 and cash to the Phoenix Suns for forward P.J. Tucker (7.0 ppg., 6.0 rpg.).

Suns get Scott from Hawks

The Phoenix Suns sent a protected second-round pick and cash to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Mike Scott (2.5 ppg., 2.1 rpg.) and the draft rights to Cenk Akyol.

Lakers get Ennis

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Tyler Ennis (1.9 ppg., 1.1 assists per game) and the draft rights to guard/forward Brad Newley from Houston for guard Marcelo Huertas (2.7 ppg., 2.3 apg.).

Nets get McDaniels from Rockets

The Brooklyn Nets acquired guard K.J. McDaniels (2.8 ppg.) from Houston for cash considerations.

Hibbert to Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets traded a protected future second-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Roy Hibbert (5.2 ppg., 3.6 rpg.).

Noel to Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers sent forward Nerlens Noel (8.9 ppg., 5 rpg.) to the Dallas Mavericks for center Andrew Bogut, forward Justin Anderson and a top-18 protected first-round draft pick.

