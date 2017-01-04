Tulare man hits halfcourt shot at Lakers game to win $95,000

A Tulare man is $95,000 richer thanks to his halfcourt shot at Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game.
The Staples Center crowd went delirious after Acoba’s shot spun around the rim and in.
The 30-year-old high-fived several Lakers, including D’Angelo Russell. He also mimicked Russell’s trademark “ice in my veins” celebration.
Acoba told the crowd he wants to buy his mom a new car.
“She’s always been there for me when I need her,” Acoba told NBA.com. “She’s always there to help me out. It’s my turn to repay the favor to her.”
According to the Lakers, Acoba was at the game with his wife, Lenslie, and nieces when he was approached by members of the team’s Laker Girls cheer squad before the game and asked if he wanted to participate in the halfcourt shot contest. Between the third and fourth quarters at each game, one fan tries the shot for a progressive jackpot. It was last hit exactly one year earlier by David Moya of Oakdale and reportedly has been made six times since the contest was started in 2006.
