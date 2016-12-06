Klay Thompson erupts for 60 points in Warriors' blowout of Pacers

By the time he'd reached the deep corner, inches in front of an erupting Golden State Warriors bench, Klay Thompson's night had already gone from lukewarm to hot to scorching to nuclear.
When he's scorching, Thompson searches out shots. When he's nuclear, everyone in the arena searches them out for him, begging Thompson to take anything from anywhere. So he knifed to the corner - spurred by the crowd - caught, turned and flung an impossible fade from an awkward angle.
It swished through, the three most ridiculous of Thompson's career-high 60 points, done in fewer than three quarters of Golden State's 142-106 blowout of the Pacers on Monday night.
The fadeaway 3 came midway through the second quarter. Thompson already had 27 points. He'd hit a 3 on the previous two Warriors possessions. You were getting the early sense that one of those Thompson nights was brewing. So did his teammates, who rose in unison, inches from Thompson, as he turned for the deep corner 3.
As Thompson hit it, the entire Warrior sideline celebrated frantically. JaVale McGee put his hands on his head incredulously. Kevin Durant scurried around the baseline. Stephen Curry, overwhelmed by the moment, first sprinted toward the scorer's table and then retreated back toward the bench and sprinted deep into the Warriors tunnel.
It was the seminal moment of Thompson's night. But he was far from done.
Thompson was already at 30. Before the first half was done, he had 40, becoming the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2003 to put up 40 in the first half.
Thompson, of course, is best known for his 3-point sniping, which he displayed on Monday night: 8 made 3s on 14 attempts. But what turned this night from spectacular to historic was the other areas of his scoring repertoire.
Thompson started the night with four reverse layups in the first seven minutes. He cut back door beautifully, leaked out on the fastbreak perfectly and racked up rare paint points. Then later in the half, he started getting to the free throw line.
Thompson has long struggled to force his way into free points. He entered the night only averaging 2.3 free throw attempts per game. On Monday night, he had 11 attempts, one short of his career-high.
That included some power drives that forced contact. But it also included a play Steve Kerr has long begged Thompson to add - the pump-fake, Dwyane Wade-like jump into the defender.
As he was scorching in the second half, Thompson had what seemed to be an open corner 3. But Monta Ellis sprinted out quickly for the contest. Thompson sensed it, pumped Ellis into the air and jumped into him. It was an easy call and three easy points for Thompson.
In the second half, the Warriors offense revolved around Thompson. He searched out his mid-range, received back-screen after back-screen to try to free him and, facing a tired, halfhearted Pacers defense, found enough open shots to pop up 20 third-quarter points.
His 58th, 59th and 60th point came from the corner, losing the defender with some great off-ball cutting, before burying maybe his easiest look of the night. There were still 14 minutes left in the game. Thompson could've attempted to get 80-plus, maybe try to pass Kobe Bryant's famous 81-point night.
But the Warriors were up huge. So Kerr pulled him and Thompson left to a rousing ovation, chants of "Klay! Klay!" and Durant, holding a towel and waving it in front of Thompson like a fan, jokingly trying to cool him off.
He had a better chance than any Pacer defender on this night.
