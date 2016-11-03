Comparing Warriors’ Durant, Thunder’s Westbrook side by side

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors faced off against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Thursday in Oakland. The Warriors routed the Thunder 122-96. Here is a look at Durant’s numbers compared with former teammate Michael Westbrook of the Thunder.
Statistic
Durant
Westbrook
Minutes
31
29
Points
39
20
Field goals
15-24
4-15
Free throws
2-3
10-14
3-pointers
7-11
2-4
Rebounds
7
6
Assists
1
10
.@KDTrey5 with authority #BeforeTheLight. pic.twitter.com/37wjcyRokN— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) November 4, 2016
Compiled by Chris La Marr
