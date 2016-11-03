Basketball

November 3, 2016 10:46 PM

Comparing Warriors’ Durant, Thunder’s Westbrook side by side

Bee Sports Staff

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors faced off against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Thursday in Oakland. The Warriors routed the Thunder 122-96. Here is a look at Durant’s numbers compared with former teammate Michael Westbrook of the Thunder.

Statistic

Durant

Westbrook

Minutes

31

29

Points

39

20

Field goals

15-24

4-15

Free throws

2-3

10-14

3-pointers

7-11

2-4

Rebounds

7

6

Assists

1

10

Compiled by Chris La Marr

