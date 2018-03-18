Cory Eliason scores his first World of Outlaws victory

Kingsburg racer Cory Eliason’s step up in sprint car racing reached a new height Saturday night in Stockton when he won his first World of Outlaws main event.
The 26-year-old is embarking on a national tour this year with Easton-based Roth Motorsports after enjoying success in California and Australia. And the Outlaws is the preeminent national sprint car tour. He finished second March 10 in Tulare.
“It feels great to finally get an Outlaw win. And at home, too,” Eliason said in Victory Lane after climbing on his car’s top wing to celebrate.
He won the pole position and then led all 30 laps of the main event on the three-eighths-mile dirt track at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. His biggest challenge was a rut that his car caught on lap 24, but he got it going again and stayed ahead of the field.
Lemoore’s Carson Macedo finished fourth in the Easton-based Tarlton Motorsports car. Dominic Scelzi of Fresno was seventh and his brother, Giovanni, was 19th.
The Outlaws’ California swing continues Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and Saturday at Bakersfield Speedway.
