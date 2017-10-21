Eliason wins night two of Trophy Cup, joins Scelzi in tight battle for title

Kingsburg sprint car driver Cory Eliason won the night two main event Friday at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway to vault squarely into the race for overall champion of the 24th annual Trophy Cup.
Drivers score points every time they’re on the track in the unique three-day event. But only a driver’s best night out of the first two counts before the title – and the bulk of the $165,000 purse, including $20,000 to the champion – are decided in Saturday’s racing, which gets underway at 4:30 p.m.
Night one winner Jason Solwold of Washington is the points leader with 277. Indiana’s Joey Saldana is second with 274 and Eliason and Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi are tied for third at 271.
Eliason led a central San Joaquin Valley podium sweep of sorts on Friday. He started second, fell to third early but worked his way back to the lead midway through the 30-lap race on the third-mile, banked clay oval. U.S. Auto Club national racer Tanner Thorson of Nevada, driving for Hanford’s Netto Motorsports, was second and two-time World of Outlaws champion Jason Meyers of Clovis, who is in semi-retirement, was third in an Easton-based Tarlton Racing car.
Thorson, Meyers and Tarlton Racing teammate Carson Macedo of Lemoore are tied for fifth in points at 268.
Also, Hanford’s D.J. Netto (who drives a Sacramento-based car) and Visalia’s Steven Tiner are tied for ninth at 266.
The track has been tough on many drivers the first two nights with multiple flips but apparently no serious injuries.
