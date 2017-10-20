NASCAR & Auto Racing

October 20, 2017 8:53 AM

Washington sprint car driver beats two from Valley on night one of Trophy Cup

Fresno Bee Staff

Washington’s Jason Solwold beat two Valley sprint car drivers to win the main event on night one of the 24th annual Trophy Cup at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.

Two-time World of Outlaws national champion Jason Meyers of Clovis, who races infrequently now, was second in the 30-lap race on the third-mile, banked clay oval. Lemoore’s Carson Macedo, who is now based in the Midwest and flew in for this week’s racing, was third. Both were driving Easton-based Tarlton Racing cars.

Other top central San Joaquin Valley finishers were Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi fifth, Visalia’s Steven Tiner sixth, Hanford’s D.J. Netto 10th, Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto 14th, Bud Kaeding in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car 18th, Fresno 15-year-old Giovanni Scelzi in an Easton-based Roth Motorsports car 19th, Craig Stidham of Fresno 20th and Mathew Moles of Easton 22nd.

In the unique three-day format that sees drivers earn points every time they race, Solwold finished as the night one leader with 277 ahead of Indiana’s Joey Saldana (274) and Dominic Scelzi (271).

Ninety cars saw the track Thursday. Racing is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with the final night of racing set to start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Scelzi moving on – Before the races, Giovanni Scelzi announced that he will not return to the Roth car in 2018. Scelzi trails leader Kaeding by three points with one race left in the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West series, Nov. 4 at Stockton.

There’s no immediate word on Scelzi’s 2018 plans. He has four wins this season with Roth, but also has raced with Midwest-based teams.

