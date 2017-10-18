Valley’s richest pro sports event is back. The 24th annual Trophy Cup revs up this week

The central San Joaquin Valley’s richest pro sports event hits the track Thursday through Saturday at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.
It’s the 24th annual Trophy Cup sprint car races with an estimated $165,000 purse that has attracted 100 entries.
The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish and has already donated nearly $1.5 million to the foundation.
Its unique format has drivers racing for points all three nights with the top points earner winning the big prize – $20,000.
Racing is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Thunderbowl has a track record of beating the rain: In 2015, the Thursday night racing was washed out by a big storm but organizers ran two full shows Friday to get back on schedule.
Additional activities around the Tulare County Fairgrounds include karaoke night after Thursday’s races, a Friday morning breakfast, fiesta night after Friday’s races and a Saturday afternoon spaghetti feed.
Ticket info: 559-688-0909 or www.tularethunderbowl.com.
