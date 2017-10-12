Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno is leading the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West sprint car season series points standings with two races left in the 2017 schedule.
Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno is leading the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West sprint car season series points standings with two races left in the 2017 schedule.
Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno is leading the Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West sprint car season series points standings with two races left in the 2017 schedule.

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Tight battle for California sprint car series title rolls into Hanford

Fresno Bee Staff

October 12, 2017 1:42 PM

Four drivers with central San Joaquin Valley ties are in a tight battle to be named king of California sprint car racing – and they’re bringing the fight to Hanford on Saturday night.

The 17-race Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West series hits its penultimate stop, the Cotton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway.

Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno leads the points standings with 798, just one point ahead of 37-year-old veteran Bud Kaeding of Campbell. Scelzi and defending series champion Kyle Hirst are teammates for Easton-based Roth Motorsports; Kaeding drives for the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports team.

Two more Valley drivers rank third and fourth in points – Hanford’s DJ Netto with 767 and Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason with 764. Each drives for a Northern California-based team.

The season concludes Nov. 4 in Stockton.

The Valley racing season has just a handful of dates left. Notably, the 24th annual Trophy Cup is Oct. 19-21 at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. The 100 cars entered are vying for a piece of a $165,000 purse.

Also next weekend is the Madera Speedway season finale on Oct. 21. Keller Auto Speedway wraps up its season with sprint cars on Nov. 25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno

    More than 100 kart racers from around the state are at the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend for the KPX Championship Series for the second year.

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno 1:59

Central California Kart Racing Championship held in Fresno
16-year-old Fresnan Cayla Rivas setting motorcycle records 3:37

16-year-old Fresnan Cayla Rivas setting motorcycle records
Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 2:14

Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile'

View More Video