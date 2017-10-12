Tight battle for California sprint car series title rolls into Hanford

Four drivers with central San Joaquin Valley ties are in a tight battle to be named king of California sprint car racing – and they’re bringing the fight to Hanford on Saturday night.
The 17-race Northern Auto Racing Club/King of the West series hits its penultimate stop, the Cotton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway.
Fifteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno leads the points standings with 798, just one point ahead of 37-year-old veteran Bud Kaeding of Campbell. Scelzi and defending series champion Kyle Hirst are teammates for Easton-based Roth Motorsports; Kaeding drives for the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports team.
Two more Valley drivers rank third and fourth in points – Hanford’s DJ Netto with 767 and Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason with 764. Each drives for a Northern California-based team.
The season concludes Nov. 4 in Stockton.
The Valley racing season has just a handful of dates left. Notably, the 24th annual Trophy Cup is Oct. 19-21 at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. The 100 cars entered are vying for a piece of a $165,000 purse.
Also next weekend is the Madera Speedway season finale on Oct. 21. Keller Auto Speedway wraps up its season with sprint cars on Nov. 25.
