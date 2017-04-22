Rico Abreu wins first night of Peter Murphy Classic at Thunderbowl

Rico Abreu rode the high side of Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway to victory Friday night in the first half of the Peter Murphy Classic.
Abreu, a national racing star from the Napa Valley, used his distinct style of challenging the outside-turn walls of the third-mile, high-banked clay oval to track down early leader Sean Becker of Roseville and lead the final four laps of the 35-lap Sprint Car Challenge Tour race.
Becker finished second. Three entries from Easton-based Roth Motorsports finished in the top six: Kyle Hirst of Paradise third; Cory Eliason of Kingsburg fourth; and 15-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno sixth.
Carson Macedo of Lemoore in the Easton-based Tarlton Motorsports car was ninth. Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford was 13th, Steven Tiner of Visalia 17th, DJ Netto of Hanford 18th and Jason Meyers of Clovis 21st after challenging early in the race for the lead.
Fifty-one cars entered the event, with 22 starting the feature.
There were 23 Western RaceSaver sprints on hand for an undercard, with Hanford’s Zane Blanchard winning the main event.
Night two of the sprint car event honoring retired Clovis racer Peter Murphy is Saturday featuring the King of the West/Northern Auto Racing Club and U.S. Auto Club West Coast 360 Sprints.
