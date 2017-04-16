NASCAR star Kyle Larson wins sprint car race on busman’s holiday

NASCAR star Kyle Larson took advantage of his off week to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature race at Placerville Speedway.
Larson leads the Monster Energy Cup standings in his fourth season in NASCAR’s top series. The 24-year-old from Elk Grove cut his racing teeth in Northern California open-wheel series, though, and he’s a sponsor of the inaugural SCCT season.
Larson made his sprint car debut at age 14 at Placerville, won his first race there later that season and clinched the 2010 Golden State Challenge Tour championship there. In March, he raced in the World of Outlaws sprint car race at Placerville on a Wednesday night (finishing 24th), then jetted off to Martinsville, Va., for that weekend’s NASCAR race.
So it was no surprise that with NASCAR off for Easter weekend, Larson would show up at Placerville.
Larson took the lead halfway through the 40-lap race on the high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval.
Larson might’ve recognized the driver to his side on the victory podium: 15-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno, last year’s Hanford track champion, jumped from fourth late in the race to finish second.
Early leader Kyle Hirst of Paradise in the Easton-based Roth Motorsports car was third. Two Hanford drivers also competed in the feature race: Mitchell Faccinto was 14th and DJ Netto 22nd.
Also Saturday night, Danny Faria Jr. of Tipton finished third behind Damion Gardner and Brody Roa in the U.S. Auto Club/California Racing Association sprint car feature at Bakersfield Speedway.
