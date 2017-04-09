Kingsburg racer Cory Eliason wins another inaugural sprint car feature

Sprint car racer Cory Eliason of Kingsburg is 2 for 2 winning inaugural events.
Eliason won the first King of the West race at Kern County Raceway Park west of Bakersfield on Saturday night. It was the first race for the series under the added banner of the Northern Auto Racing Club, once again the overseer of Northern California racing for winged sprint cars powered by 410-cubic-inch engines.
The victory backed up a win April 1 in the inaugural Sprint Car Challenge Tour for winged 360s.
Eliason, racing the KWS season for Walnut Creek-based Antaya Motorsports, fell back a position after starting seventh but steadily moved up on the racy third-mile, high-banked clay oval, passing Carson Macedo of Lemoore for second before a lap-28 red flag stopped the action. That’s when racelong leader Willie Croft of Roseville pulled off with a sudden mechanical issue.
Eliason led the final two laps.
Macedo finished second in the Easton-based Tarlton Motorsports car. The Easton-based Roth Motorsports team finished third (Kyle Hirst of Paradise) and fourth (15-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno in his first 410 start). Bud Kaeding of Campbell in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car was fifth and Hanford drivers Mitchell Faccinto and DJ Netto finished 6-7.
Mathew Moles of Easton in his first 410 race was 11th. Scott Parker of Coarsegold was 14th and Craig Stidham of Fresno 15th.
King of the West’s next stop is April 22 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, night two of the Peter Murphy Classic. Night one features the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.
World of Outlaws – Rico Abreu of Rutherford won Saturday night at Arizona Speedway, the last Western stop for the national sprint car tour. Dominic Scelzi, Giovanni’s older brother, was 15th.
Madera Speedway – Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tucker of Madera Ranchos won the 40-lap Late Model stock car feature Saturday night. Logan Zampa of Napa, Austin Herzog of Clovis, Rick Thompson of Fresno and Justin Philpott of Tracy rounded out the top five in a 13-car field.
Other winners: Herzog (Jr. Late Models), Bert Stephens (MSTs), Eloy Bazan (Hobby Stocks), Kyle Fortney (Toyota Sedans) and James Cooke (Barrel Race).
The third-mile asphalt oval was the only central San Joaquin Valley track to get in a race on a rain weekend. Both Thunderbowl and Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford canceled shows.
