Eliason’s eventful weekend: brief lead in Outlaws race, then a win in inaugural race

Cory Eliason of Kingsburg had an eventful weekend of sprint car racing, briefly leading the World of Outlaws national tour feature Friday night in Hanford and winning the inaugural Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature Saturday night in Antioch.
Piloting his own No. 00 car Friday night with the Outlaws, Eliason charged from 16th starting position to briefly take the lead on lap 19 of 35 around the three-eighths-mile Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds banked clay oval.
Eliason spun out on lap 21, however, and he settled for 16th at the finish.
Pennsylvania’s Logan Schuchart raced from 19th to win. Kyle Hirst of Paradise in an Easton-based Roth Motorsports car was ninth, Carson Macedo of Lemoore in the Easton-based Tarlton Motorsports car 14th, Dominic Scelzi of Fresno 19th, DJ Netto of Hanford 22nd, Tim Kaeding of San Jose in the other Roth car 23rd and Bud Kaeding of Campbell in the Oakhurst-based Williams Motorsports car 24th.
Zane Blanchard of Hanford won the companion 25-lap Western RaceSaver Sprint Series feature at Keller. Visalia drivers Jesse Mack, Cole Danell and Blake Robertson finished 2-3-4. Atwater’s Nathan Rolfe was fifth in the 22-car field.
Eliason is teaming with Rio Linda-based Rod Tiner Racing for the SCCT, featuring winged sprint cars powered by 360-cubic-inch engines. He led start-to-finish in Saturday night’s 30-lap feature at Antioch Speedway. Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford was fifth, Hirst seventh, Scelzi 11th, Steven Tiner of Visalia 18th and Netto 20th.
The rival Civil War Sprint Car Series raced Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno was fourth, Scott Parker of Coarsegold 11th and Koen Shaw of Fresno 16th.
Tarlton was the only local team to travel with the Outlaws to Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday night, with Macedo finishing ninth. David Gravel of Connecticut was the winner. In the companion U.S. Auto Club/California Racing Association non-wing sprint car feature, Richard Vander Weerd of Visalia finished second and brother Jace Vander Weerd was eighth. That series headlines racing Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.
Most of the California sprint car racers will be in action Saturday night at Kern County Raceway Park, on Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield, in the King of the West Series.
Madera Speedway – Fifteen-year-old Courtney Crone of Corona won the 30-lap Bay Cities Racing Association feature, highlight of the annual Pombo-Sargent Classic on Saturday night.
Other feature winners were Toni Breidinger (USAC HPD Midgets), Denny Burell (Northern California Modified Association sprints), Eric Humphries (360 Super Modifieds) and Howard Holden (Super Hobby Stocks).
