Outlaws champion Schatz rallies for Thunderbowl victory

Donny Schatz climbed back on top of the World of Outlaws podium Saturday night at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.
The eight-time and defending champion of the national sprint car series came to California on a five-race winning streak. But Friday night at Thunderbowl, he looked mortal as he faded from the front row to finish seventh.
The North Dakota driver turned it on Saturday, passing Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman for the lead with two laps left and motoring to victory in the 35-lap feature on the third-mile, high-banked clay oval.
Outlaws regulars Brad Sweet of Grass Valley and Sheldon Haudenschild of Ohio were third and fourth, respectively, with Napa Valley’s Rico Abreu fifth.
Ryan Bernal of Hollister won the companion 30-lap U.S. Auto Club Western States 360 sprints feature. Visalia brothers Jace and Richard Vander Weerd were second and fifth, respectively. Danny Faria Jr. of Tipon was sixth.
This story will be updated.
Comments